Monday, June 5, 2017
Traffic as usual after Piston rally vs jeepney phaseout in Cebu City

Cebu jeepney (CDN FILE PHOTO / TONEE DESPOJO)

CEBU CITY — At least 60 members of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) here held a rally on Monday morning to protest against the plan to phase out jeepney units that were at least 15 years old.

The demonstration outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) office along Natalio Bacalso Avenue lasted only for 30 minutes and didn’t affect the flow
of traffic.  SFM/rga

TAGS: jeepney groups, jeepney phaseout, jeepneys, land transportation, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, phaseout of 15-year-old jeepneys, phaseout of old jeepneys, Piston, ‎protest, rally
