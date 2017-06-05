Families of dead soldiers to get P2-M livelihood aid

The chief of one of the Philippines’ largest corporations on Sunday pledged to aid families of soldiers who have been killed in action (KIA) in Marawi City, by providing them income-generating businesses.

Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel Corp., said the company would give each family of soldiers killed in action a business startup package worth P2 million.

The grant will “ensure that families will have a sustainable source of income for the long term,” Ang said in a statement.

“All of us Filipinos are in awe of the courage and heroism of our soldiers,” Ang said. “Our soldiers deserve our deepest respect and gratitude. It’s very unfortunate that we have lost many of them in this conflict. We mourn with their families and the whole nation.”

38 killed in action

As of the weekend, 38 soldiers have been killed in action in the government’s campaign to crush the Maute group terrorists linked to the Islamic State (IS) group which have besieged Marawi City, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“The best way we can honor our fallen soldiers is to try and help their loved ones have a chance at a better future,” Ang said.

“For our part, San Miguel commits to provide their families the means to put up their own startup businesses. We will assist them and help their community recover sustainably,” he added.

Ang said San Miguel Foundation and the AFP would work out the particulars of the assistance package and a rebuilding program for the affected communities.

Apart from this business grant for the families of fallen soldiers, San Miguel has also donated the equivalent of P2 billion to the government’s crackdown on narcotics through the construction of drug rehabilitation centers around the country.

San Miguel has also made a substantial donation to a housing program for soldiers and policemen in Davao City.

