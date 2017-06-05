Pagcor sets measures vs gambling addiction

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) on Sunday maintained that it was implementing strict measures to fend off gambling addiction among customers of licensed gaming establishments in the country.

The state-run gaming firm issued the statement after authorities discovered that Jessie Carlos, the gunman behind the deadly attack on Resorts World Manila which left 38 people including himself dead, was a gambling addict.

“It is the agency’s hope that gaming in the country will remain to be a form of entertainment and not a means to destroy individuals and families,” Pagcor said.

“As the government’s gaming regulator, Pagcor ensures that such strict measures on responsible gaming are implemented not only by Pagcor-operated gaming establishments, but by all its licensees,” it said.

Pagcor said it had been strictly enforcing a code of practice for responsible gaming in casinos and other similar gambling establishments nationwide “to prevent gambling addiction and minimize potential harm to individual players and the community.”

Aside from using traditional and social media platforms, Pagcor said it had set up a 24/7 hotline and tapped the assistance of private groups to raise awareness on gambling addiction and help in the rehabilitation of gambling addicts.

Carlos had been barred from entering any gambling facility upon the request of his family, according to Pagcor.

“Aside from player exclusion … Pagcor also enforces stricter regulations for its electronic games and e-bingo sites. Among these were banning of minors, known addicted players and the strict enforcement of distance requirements for electronic gaming sites,” Pagcor said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) expressed condolences to the victims of the attack on Resorts World Manila.

“On behalf of the international tourism community, UNWTO conveys its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of the victims and to the Filipino people,” UNWTO secretary general Taleb Rifai said in a statement released through the Department of Tourism.