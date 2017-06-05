Duterte goes on tour of Japanese warship

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—President Duterte on Sunday set foot on one of two Japanese warships that had docked at Alava Pier here for a four-day goodwill visit.

Mr. Duterte boarded the Japanese warship JS Izumo (DDH-183 and seen in photo above) and met with Katsuyuki Kawai, special adviser to the prime minister and member of the Japanese delegation, at 4 p.m.

At the vessel’s hangar, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force accorded arrival honors to Mr. Duterte, who was later accompanied by Japanese Navy officers as he toured its medical room, combat information center, flight information center and storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

JS Izumo and Japanese guided-missile destroyer JS Sazanami (DD-113) arrived at this free port early morning of Sunday.

The two Japanese naval ships carried about 800 troops who would join their Filipino counterparts in a series of engagements in Zambales province, said Capt. Lued Lincuna, head of the Philippine Navy’s public affairs office.

Lincuna said the Japanese vessels’ visit was expected to enhance maritime cooperation with Japan.

The Philippine Navy vessel BRP Raja Humabon escorted the two vessels to the berthing area.

“The visit is expected to enhance maritime cooperation between the two countries to help maintain peace and stability in the region,” Lincuna said.

Japanese Navy officers and enlisted members will pay a courtesy call on Rear. Adm. Gaudencio Collado Jr., commander of the Philippine fleet, and participate in a joint fun and sport fest with their Filipino counterparts in Zambales province.

Japanese defense forces are on high alert following a series of tests by North Korea that sent missiles landing in the Sea of Japan.