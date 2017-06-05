Ilocos Norte transactions paralyzed as execs detained

LAOAG CITY—Major transactions at the Ilocos Norte government were paralyzed after four of its department heads and two employees of the provincial treasury office were held in contempt and detained by the House of Representatives.

Since Monday, papers requiring processing or signatures have piled up at the offices of Pedro Agcaoili, chair of the bids and awards committee and the provincial and planning development unit; Josephine Calajate, provincial treasurer; Edna Battulayan, accountant; Evangeline Tabulog, provincial budget officer and Genedine Jambaro and Encarnacion Gaor, employees of the treasury office.

The six officials and employees attended a May 29 hearing of the House committee on good government and accountability to shed light on the provincial government’s alleged misuse of its tobacco excise taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inquiry stemmed from accusations made by House Majority Floor Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, an Ilocos Norte lawmaker, that Gov. Imee Marcos had engaged in anomalous transactions by buying 70 mini trucks, 40 mini cabs and five secondhand buses worth P66.45 million using the tobacco excise tax share of the province.

The committee, chaired by Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, detained the employees after they repeatedly told the lawmakers that they could not recall receiving millions of pesos in cash advances or authorizing the release of funds for the purchase of vehicles in 2011 and 2012.

Fariñas and Marcos used to be allies and the investigation had alarmed Ilocos Norte residents.

“What is happening to our elected leaders? This is a big shame for Ilocos Norte. If they want to investigate, they should investigate all local government units, all tobacco-producing provinces and tell me, who did it right?” said Marilyn Ramos of Bacarra town.

Florante Nicolas, a former employee of the provincial government, said: “Setting aside politics, why does it seem to be so hard for them to speak the truth on matters of procedures if the transactions they had entered into really went through the regular course of business?”

Marcos has not issued a statement regarding Fariñas’ allegations. —LEILANIE ADRIANO