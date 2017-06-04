NBI to probe Resorts Hotel attack to determine raps vs firm, gov’t offices

MANILA — Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), on Sunday, to determine the possible liabilities of Resorts World Manila and any government agency over the attack on the upscale casino which left 38 people dead.

“The ultimate goal is to file appropriate charges, if any, as the evidence may warrant. Tragedies like this should not be allowed to happen again,” Aguirre said in a statement.

In his order, the justice secretary ordered the NBI to find out if any state agency and the casino management and its officials could be held liable administratively, civilly or criminally over the tragic incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said those “responsible for allowing this tragedy to occur should be made accountable under our laws and before our courts.”

Said Aguirre: “We need to know and to determine the responsibility and the liability, if any, of anyone which made possible the tragic event at Resorts World Manila.”

“We will be remiss in our duties if we fail to do so. The Filipino people, the families of the victims and the memories of the innocent victims themselves deserve no less,” he stressed.

Questions have risen about the security arrangements at the Resorts World, particularly on how the gunman was able to smuggle in a high-powered firearm into the hotel-casino. As for the design of the building, President Duterte himself wondered why there were not enough accessible fire exits for the guests and workers to escape through. Building and fire safety permits issued to the Resorts World Hotel

could come under scrutiny. SFM

RELATED VIDEO