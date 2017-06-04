Duterte: Too late to talk peace, spare no Maute rebel

Spare no Maute rebel.

Saying he had lost many soldiers and policemen from the attack of the Maute Group in Marawi City, President Duterte said Sunday night that it was too late to talk peace now and indicated he wanted the rebels dead.

“I will not talk to you. Whatever the leaders of the group say, I don’t care. that is why make sure you fight well because I have ordered (the military) to bring the heads of these sons of the bitches,” the President said.

“You started a wrong cause. We did not ask for it. You were all along brutal and cruel. I won’t allow it,” the President said in a speech at the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

The President said he had ordered soldiers to “shoot (the enemy) and shoot you dead.”

“I’m not ready to talk to any terrorist. Mag kaubusan na tayo dyan (We will annihilate each other on this)… We have cross the.. Rubicon. Hindi ako aatras diyan (I will not yield)). Mag-ubusan tayo para matapos na (Let’s finish each other to end this),” he said.

President Duterte also said the National Democratic Front of the Philippines offered to help fight the Maute Group but he told them “not at this time.”

He said he was willing though to integrate not only the New People’s Army rebels who surrender their arms but the Moro Nationalist Liberation Front in the military.

