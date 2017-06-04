Duterte: Too late to talk peace, spare no Maute rebel
Spare no Maute rebel.
Saying he had lost many soldiers and policemen from the attack of the Maute Group in Marawi City, President Duterte said Sunday night that it was too late to talk peace now and indicated he wanted the rebels dead.
“I will not talk to you. Whatever the leaders of the group say, I don’t care. that is why make sure you fight well because I have ordered (the military) to bring the heads of these sons of the bitches,” the President said.
“You started a wrong cause. We did not ask for it. You were all along brutal and cruel. I won’t allow it,” the President said in a speech at the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.
The President said he had ordered soldiers to “shoot (the enemy) and shoot you dead.”
“I’m not ready to talk to any terrorist. Mag kaubusan na tayo dyan (We will annihilate each other on this)… We have cross the.. Rubicon. Hindi ako aatras diyan (I will not yield)). Mag-ubusan tayo para matapos na (Let’s finish each other to end this),” he said.
President Duterte also said the National Democratic Front of the Philippines offered to help fight the Maute Group but he told them “not at this time.”
He said he was willing though to integrate not only the New People’s Army rebels who surrender their arms but the Moro Nationalist Liberation Front in the military.
By
kw:
June 4, 2017/2220 LAPU-LAPU, Cebu — There will be no negotiations with
terrorists, even if the Maute Group threatens to kill their hostages.
This was the position taken by President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday as
he vowed to go after all terror groups in Mindanao.
“Patayin na ninyo ang lahat na hawak ninyo (Maute terror group). Hindi
ako makikipag-usap sa inyo. Wala akong pakialam ano ang gawin ninyo.
(You can kill all your hostages. I will never talk to you. I don’t
care what you will do),” he said in a speech before about 500 soldiers
and policemen at the Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-lapu City
past 7 p.m.
“I will not talk to any terrorist. I have crossed the bridge. Ubusan
na tayo. (Let’s finish off each other) If you want to invade another
city, fine. Hindi ako aatras. Ubusan na tayo. ((I will not back down.
Let’s finish off each other.) Yong haka-hakang peace talks (Those
rumors about peace talks)? Forget about it,” he added.
President Duterte flew to Lapu-Lapu City to meet with the soldiers and
policemen who neutralized all 11 Abu Sayyaf members who entered Bohol
last April 10 in several operations that lasted for more than a month.
Rice, lechon (roasted pig), bam-i (noodle dish from cebu), tortang
talong (fried eggplants with eggs), and banana were laid out on banana
leaves for a communal meal called boodle fight.
Also present were Lt. General Oscar Lactao, commander of the Armed
Forces of the Philippines’ Central Command; Defense Secretary Delfin
Lorenzana; Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional
Office in Central Visayas; and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas
Michael Lloyd Dino.
As government troopers successfully neutralized all ASG members in
Bohol, President Duterte mandated all soldiers and other law enforcers
to kill all the terrorists in Mindanao.
“My order is to shoot to kill. If you encounter those idiots, kill
them. Barilin ninyo sa ulo. Isali pa ninyo ang puso. Problem pa natin
kung saan sila ilagay. Baka, iliberate pa sila ng kanilang mga
kasamahan (Shoot them in the head. You can also shoot the heart. They
would just become a problem if we capture them alive. They might be
rescued by their comrades),” he said.
“Dalhin ninyo ang mga ulo ng mga iyan (You can bring their heads with
you). They started it. They were brutal and cruel. That I cannot
allow. We will deal with them just as we would deal with any
terrorists, he added.
President Duterte said it could have been easy for him to neutralize
all the terrorists in Marawi City but the presence of the civilians
who might get killed in the crossfire complicated attack strategies.
“I can finish the job in 24 hours. All I have to do is to use our air
assets, bomb and flatten the place. The government can do that. What
hampers us is we can’t fight like the rebels. We are mandated to
preserve our country and people,” he said. “We can’t fire at will at
the people because we are government bounded by rules, agreements, and
treaties.”
The President’s order to kill violent groups in Mindanao does not
include the Moro National Liberation Front.
President Duterte said he recently talked to Nur Misuari of the Moro
National Liberation Front who expressed willingness to let his members
join and cooperate with the government.
“Misuari wants to join us. I can take them in. Bring your guns,
surrender, and you wil be enlisted at the AFP (Armed Forces of the
Philippines,” he said.
President Duterte reiterated his plan to shift to a federal form of
government if only to give much help and assistance to people in
Mindanao. “Injustice has been made to Moro people. By going
federalism, we get a new structure for Mindanao. That is my task for
the next five years,” he said.
INQUIRER
sfm
t0605visbreak3
Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City
Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City
Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.
Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.