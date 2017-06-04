Why there were not enough exits? Duterte wants answer from Resorts World

President Duterte said on Sunday he was sorry about the tragedy that struck Resorts World Manila (RWM) last Friday as he questioned why there was not enough exits at the casino hotel after 37 guests and employees suffocated to death when an armed man had set a fire there.

Speaking at the Alava Pier at Subic Bay, the President said the police identification of Jessie Carlos as the one who stormed into the casino hotel and later set fire there ruled out this incident as a terrorist act.

The terror incident, he said, was what happened last Saturday night in London – in reference to another terror attack this time by a van that mowed down people, killing six and wounding others.

“I’m sorry it had to happen,” President Duterte said of the RWM tragedy, apologizing to families of the victims whom he noted had expected police to rush to the scene immediately.

But Mr. Duterte said the police could not do that “without knowing what’s happening.”

He said Carlos, whom he described as a “habitual gambler” had “lost everything in his life” and “snapped.”

“Who’d ever think one man could cause death without knowing it, without intending to kill people?” he said.

The Chief Executive said it was unfortunate that people fleeing Carlos hid in small rooms, storage rooms and toilets only to die from suffocation later.

“The hotel has to explain to us why there were not enough exits,” President Duterte said.

Mr. Duterte also gave advice on how one could survive when there is fire. He said that since smoke normally rises, a person trying to escape a fire should cover his mouth with a wet cloth and stay low and if there is a chance, to crawl to the nearest exit.

“The other (way of survival) is just go beside a beautiful woman. You will be safe because you will be inspired to rescue her,” he said.

