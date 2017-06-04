Chinese investors to present proposed housing project to Duterte

CEBU CITY – A group of Chinese investors is scheduled to make a presentation on their proposed waste-to-energy and mass housing projects worth $1.38 billion to President Rodrigo Duterte during his scheduled visit to Cebu on late Sunday afternoon.

According to the advisory from the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, the housing project will benefit both personnel of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines as well as some informal settlers.

Project presentation was scheduled at the VIP Lounge of the Mactan Benito Air Base shortly after Mr. Duterte’s scheduled arrival at 5:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was scheduled to speak with military and police personnel involved in the fight against Abu Sayyaf Group members who entered Bohol province last month.

He would then join the government troops in a boodle fight before he leaves Cebu for another engagement. JE/rga