Parents of gunman in Resorts World attack ask for forgiveness

The parents of Jessie Carlos, the suspect in the attack in Resorts World Manila that left 37 guests and employees dead, on Sunday asked for forgiveness from the victims’ relatives.

“Sa mga (biktima), nakikiramay po kami. Humihingi po kami ng patawad sa nagawa ng anak ko,” father Fernando said.

(We offer our condolences to the victims. We ask for forgiveness for what my son has done.)

“Humihingi po kami ng patawad sa mga namatayan po,” he added.

(We ask forgiveness from the relatives of those who died.)

Carlos’ mother Teodora tearfully said, “Mabait po anak ko, nalulong lang po siya sa sugal. Hindi rin namin matanggap na nagkaganon siya. Kaya humihingi po kami ng patawad.”

(My son is a good man, he just became addicted to gambling. We can’t accept the fact that he became like this. We are asking for your forgiveness.)

Carlos’ wife was too depressed to give a statement during the press conference at Remington Hotel, NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde said.

Carlos burned and shot himself inside Room 510 of Resorts World after torching baccarat tables and stealing P113.1 million worth of casino chips early Friday.

Most of the victims died from suffocation.

The police were able to locate the suspect’s address early Sunday through backtracking, Albayalde said.

The suspect was identified as a former employee of the Department of Finance and a high-roller casino gambler. JE/rga

