Sunday, June 4, 2017
2 Japanese naval ships arrive in Subic Bay for goodwill visit

By: - Correspondent / @amacatunoINQ
/ 01:11 PM June 04, 2017

JS Izumo (DDH-183). The helicopter carrier JS Izumo (DDH-183), Japan’s biggest warship since World War II, prepares to dock at the Alava Pier here at about 8 a.m. for a four-day goodwill visit. (Allan Macatuno)

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT—Two Japanese naval ships carrying about 800 troops arrived in this free port on Sunday for a four-day goodwill visit.

The helicopter carrier JS Izumo (DDH-183), Japan’s biggest warship since World War II, and guide-missile destroyer JS Sazanami (DDG-113) docked at the Alava Pier here at about 8 a.m.

The Philippine Navy vessel BRP Raja Humabon (FF11) escorted the two vessels to the berthing area, said Capt. Lued Lincuna, director of Naval Public Affairs Office.

The two Japanese warships belong to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla One./rga

JS Sazanami (DDG-113). The Japanese guide-missile destroyer JS Sazanami (DDG-113) visits Subic Bay for a series of confidence building engagements with the Philippine Navy (Allan Macatuno)

Lincuna said the four-day port visit will include a series of confidence building engagements between the troops of the two countries.

“The visit is expected to enhance the maritime cooperation the two countries to help maintain peace and stability in the region,” Lincuna told the Inquirer.

Lincuna added that the visiting Japanese Navy officer and enlisted crew members will pay a courtesy call on Rear. Adm. Gaudencio Collado, Jr., commander of the Philippine fleet and participate in a joint fun and sport fest with their Filipino counterparts in Zambales province. JE

