‘Salvage victim’ found in Quezon town

LUCENA CITY – A bullet-riddled body believed to be a rubout victim was found in Sariaya town in Quezon province on Saturday, police said Sunday.

A report from Quezon police said the still unidentified male victim was discovered by a villager along the feeder road in Sitio (sub-village) Talipapa in Barangay (village) Manggalang Kiling early Saturday. The victim was described as 40-45 years old, 5’4” in height, medium built, fair complexion, with clean haircut, wearing only shorts with stripe blue, white and yellow.

Police said the mouth of the victim was covered by packaging tape. Both hands and feet were also tied with tapes.

Investigators said the victim sustained multiple bullet wounds on the head and on the back of the body. Eight empty shells and one fired bullet from caliber .9mm pistol were found at the crime scene.

Police said the victim was a stranger in the area citing information from village officials and residents./rga