Police declare hit-and-run, stabbing incidents in London acts of terrorism 

LONDON — UK Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a “terrorist incident.”

Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.

Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away.

The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.