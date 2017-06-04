Mountain Province solon dies

BAGUIO CITY — Mountain Province Rep. Maximo Dalog died early Saturday at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City, where he had been confined since last week.

Sources in the province said Dalog had been taken to the NKTI when his transplanted kidney began to fail.

His family has not yet issued a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Dalog’s office at the House of Representatives said his body would be taken to his daughter’s house in Baguio on June 5 before it would be driven to Bontoc, the Mt. Province capital, on June 6 for a wake at the provincial capitol.

Burial has been scheduled on June 7 after a wake at Barangay Bila in Bontoc where Dalog grew up.

Until his death, Dalog was serving his third term as Mt. Province representative. He was first elected in 2010, re-elected in 2013 and ran unopposed in 2016. He also served as governor for two terms from 2004 to 2010. —VINCENT CABREZA