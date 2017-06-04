Finding a home and redemption

DONA REMEDIOS TRINIDAD, Bulacan — Lougene, 37, nearly lost his life one night last year. Marked for summary execution as a drug user, he managed to escape his captors.

With his wife pleading that he undergo drug rehab, Lougene sought out Galilee Homes, a Church-run center in the mountains of Bulacan.

“If I did not come here, maybe I’d be in the cemetery by now,” he said with a wry smile.

Lougene is one of seven former drug dependents who are now volunteers at Galilee Homes, a 3.5-hectare drug rehabilitation center under the Diocese of Malolos.

There are currently 36 residents in this center near the Sierra Madre mountain range, all males aged 18 to 54, whose drug battle involved “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

More than 600 Galileans have finished the center’s rehab program and have successfully reentered mainstream society, said its administrator, Flora Fe Alolor-Borbo, 58.

Alolor-Borbo, fondly called “Mommy” by her charges, said residents spent an average of nine months being rehabilitated through spiritual guidance, reflection and daily work.

Police clearance

Unlike other drug rehab centers, Galilee Homes, which was established in 1987, has no security guards, no gates nor fences to keep the residents in. But if they do walk out, there’s no coming back.

“We require them to submit their healing to us,” said Alolor-Borbo, adding that before new wards are accepted, they must have court or police clearances and the recommendation of their parish priest.

While the rehab program may be offered free to some drug dependents who request it, donations are accepted from their families to help with the center’s expenses.

Alolor-Borbo said Galilee could house up to 45 drug dependents in its three dormitories. The center usually housed only 16 residents in past years, but the number has spiked to 36 since President Duterte announced his war against illegal drugs.

Galileans like Lougene spend their days in prayer, reflection and in such tasks as helping in the construction of new buildings, manning the kitchen or taking care of the elderly.

Residents have no contact with the outside world—no cell phones, TV or any gadget—leaving them plenty of time to reflect on their thoughts and the past they were leaving behind.

Msgr. Pablo Legaspi of the Diocese of Malolos likened the center’s routine to life inside the seminary, except that drug dependents do not spend most of their days praying. Instead, they have daily tasks to keep them occupied.

Days begin at 5:30 a.m. with reflection and a Mass, followed by individual tasks, with the wards cooking their meals. Some hours are dedicated to sports. The day ends at 10 p.m.

Family visits

Prayers mark the day in the morning, afternoon and evening, with the Galileans rising in unison to pray the “Hail Mary” fervently.

The first Sunday of the month are for family visits, while Thursdays are for counselling sessions and confessions, when priests can advise residents on what troubles them. A spiritual journal also details their journey inside what they now regard as home.

Galileans are evaluated at the end of the program to see if they have indeed mended their ways. Some may be asked to stay on as volunteers and “big brothers” to the younger ones.

Alolor-Borbo admitted that changing their wards’ tough attitude and character may be more difficult than healing their substance abuse.

“Their attitude that came with the addiction, the toughness of character, that’s harder to change,” she said.

Lougene, a drug user turned pusher, confirmed this.

Peer pressure

“Outside [of this center], I was the boss, people followed [my orders]. But here, I had to learn to follow [orders] and become obedient,” he recalled.

Lougene said he became a drug user 23 years ago when he succumbed to peer pressure. He eventually became a pusher himself.

His fellow volunteers, Herbert, 33, and Rupert, 41, had similar stories. Herbert used to run an eatery while Rupert was manager of an advertising firm based in Metro Manila.

All three men hail from Bulacan, with families and children who are waiting for their recovery. Lougene has five children, Herbert has three while Rupert had two.

Rupert, who began the habit when he was 15, experienced living on the streets after separating from his partner, who was also a drug dependent.

“I had to get away from her because we were pulling each other down,” he said.

Although willing to mend their ways, most residents admitted to being bored, especially with no gadgets and no way to communicate with the outside world.

“Little by little, we learned to accept [the routine and the lack of gadgets]. We learned to be obedient, to submit ourselves to the will of God,” Lougene said.

Living at Galilee Homes also brought them closer to God through their daily prayer and Masses, the three men said.

Peace of mind

Lougene recalled that he only heard Mass whenever his wife promised him to buy new clothes. Herbert meanwhile confessed to entering the Church only when his children were baptized and when his father died.

At Galilee Homes, however, Herbert said he learned to value the peace of mind that came with learning the virtues of humility and obedience.

“It was here that I was trusted again,” he said.

“When I was still a drug dependent, no one trusted me at home and at work,” he added.

Herbert even tried to revive his “sizzling meals” business. “But I decided to stop because I felt I was not yet that ready, that strong, to rejoin life outside,” he said. Instead, he chose to take on volunteer duties at the center full time.

Some of the residents find it unfair that drug addicts are perceived as criminals just because they used to be hooked on shabu.

“It’s sad because we’re being branded that way even if we are trying to change our ways,” Herbert said.

Quipped Rupert, only half-seriously: “No one was born an evil person. We are ‘pusong mamon, bitukang dragon,’ (soft-hearted but with the guts of a dragon).”

It’s important that family, friends and loved ones continue to support those struggling with drug abuse, Lougene said.

“Please do not give up on us whenever we stumble and fall. Please help us and do not lose hope for us,” he said.