Body of Resorts World assailant still at Pasay funeral parlor

First published: 9:37 p.m., June 3, 2017

The body of the lone gunman in the fatal Resorts World Manila incident has remained unclaimed at the Veronica Memorial Chapel in Pasay City.

The Pasay City Social Welfare and Development confirmed this on Saturday night.

In an afternoon news conference, Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said the gunman, who set himself on fire before shooting himself in the mouth, had not been identified.

But police hoped to get his identity through DNA testing and dental records. They could no longer get his fingerprints because he was burned beyond recognition, according to Albayalde.

“Ginawa yan ng Soco. That’s finished already. Ginawa yan ng Soco when they processed the crime scene,” he said in an interview with reporters at the Veronica Memorial Chapels on Saturday night.

Soco stands for the Scene of the Crime Operatives of the Philippine National Police. /atm