Resorts World Manila offers P1M to victims’ families

Stephen Reilly, Resort World’s Chief Operating Officer, says the company is giving 1 million pesos to each of the families of those who died in a deadly casino attack in Manila that left at least 38 people dead.

He said Saturday: “Yesterday we lost so many lives because of this senseless act. We hope that we will be able to somehow help.”

A gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed patrons and casino employees. He fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

