Saturday, June 3, 2017
newsinfo / Metro
Resorts World Manila offers P1M to victims’ families

/ 06:04 PM June 03, 2017

A man holds back tears as he lights candles for victims in an attack at the Resorts World Manila complex, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Police say a gunman stormed a crowded Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed dozens of people. AP

Stephen Reilly, Resort World’s Chief Operating Officer, says the company is giving 1 million pesos to each of the families of those who died in a deadly casino attack in Manila that left at least 38 people dead.

He said Saturday: “Yesterday we lost so many lives because of this senseless act. We hope that we will be able to somehow help.”

A gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed patrons and casino employees. He fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

TAGS: Resorts World, Resorts World attack, Resorts World Manila
