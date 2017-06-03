Manila archdiocese offers prayers for Marawi, Resorts World victims

The Archdiocese of Manila is offering prayers and masses for the residents of Marawi City affected by the Maute terrorist group’s siege, as well as the victims of the Resorts World Manila incident.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle urged parishes in Metro Manila to include in their prayers the victims of the two incidents, which jolted the nation since the past two weeks.

The prayers and masses will be offered beginning Friday until the Pentecost Sunday on June 4.

“Please include in our parish masses and holy hour devotion the victims of the conflict in Marawi City and the Resorts World Manila incident, their families and the safety of our communities,” he said on Saturday.

June 4 is Pentecost Sunday, which celebrates the ascension of Jesus Christ to heaven.

For its part, the Diocese of Borongan will be conducting a second collection to aid the residents of Marawi City affected by the clashes between the Maute group and government troops.

Borongan Bishop Crispin Varquez has appealed to all parishes, chaplaincies and shrines to hold a second collection on Pentecost Sunday or the following Sunday on June 11.

“We are also praying and offering masses for them,” Varquez said, adding that the collection must be remitted to the diocese’s financial administrator immediately. JPV