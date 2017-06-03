Hostage slain as armed men evade military pursuit operation

ZAMBOANGA CITY—A hostage was killed on Friday after being taken by about 20 armed men wearing Army uniform, who stormed the detachment of the 42nd Infantry Battalion in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte town on May 30, authorities said Saturday.

Chief Supt. Billy Beltran, the Western Mindanao police director, said the slain hostage was among three men, whom the armed men took from Barangay Riconalla in Siocon town on Friday as they continued to withdraw amid a military pursuit operation.

Senior Supt. Edwin Wagan, the Zamboanga del Norte police chief, identified the slain hostage as 40-year-old Ronnie Tanggupan. He said Tanggupan was shot dead shortly after being snatched along with the two other villagers.

The two other hostages, Carlo Cariño, 24; and Marjun Alano, 27; had been successfully rescued, also on Friday, Beltran said.

Sirawai Mayor Gamar Bilong Janihim earlier said the armed men were led by a certain Jamilun Wahab but he could not say what the group’s affiliation was.

What was certain, he said, was that the attack “has nothing to do with what’s happening in Marawi City.”

“This is a different group,” Janihim added. JPV

