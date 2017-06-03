Palace demands sincere actions, other than words, from Reds

Malacañang on Saturday said communist rebels should reciprocate the government’s sincerity in the peace talks following the rebels’ offer to help the government troops fight Maute terrorists in war-torn Marawi City.

“The members of the Communist Party of the Philippines must halt their attacks on government forces. They must end their atrocities and they must stop extortion activities that contribute to our people’s misery,” Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in an interview over state-run dzRB.

In a speech in Zamboanga Sibugay on Friday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he was “not so keen” about the offer of the New People’s Army to help the government fight terrorists in Marawi City.

Abella echoed Duterte’s remarks, saying their offer was a “show of goodwill” but there must be concrete actions “beyond words and gesture.”

“The government hopes to see them sign a unilateral ceasefire agreement for us to go back to the negotiating table. Beyond words and gestures and offers, let’s talk concrete action that must be sincere and authentic. Only then can peace have a chance,” he said.

Duterte has said he would “not allow any talks” unless the National Democratic Front (NDF) would sign a document declaring a unilateral ceasefire.

“I will not allow any talks on my behalf or ako kasi ang nandoon si Dureza pati si Bello,” he said. “I will not allow them or authorize to go back to the negotiating table without them signing a document, unilateral kanila, [saying] that they would stop fighting.”

Duterte was referring to Secretary Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser on the peace process, and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, chairman of the government peace panel. JPV

