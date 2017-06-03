1 dead, 1 hurt in Batangas, Laguna entrapment operations

SAN PEDRO CITY—A drug suspect was killed while another was hurt in two separate buy-bust operations in Batangas and Laguna provinces, the police said Saturday.

A report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (CALABARZON) police said the slain suspect Dennis Mendoza Sadili, 41, was the target of a buy-bust operation in Barangay (village) Poblacion in Padre Garcia town in Batangas province around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“Upon arrest, the suspect drew his firearm and (aimed it at) the poseur buyer causing the other police operatives to shoot,” the report said. Sadili died hours later in a hospital in Lipa City.

In Lumban, Laguna, drug suspects Jimboy Gaza and Danbert Ladiana were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 3 p.m. in Barangay Balubad.

The police said the suspects were carrying four sachets of suspected drugs when they engaged the authorities in a gunfight. Gaza was wounded during the firefight. JPV