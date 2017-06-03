9 dead as cops, armed men clash in Ozamiz

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—Nine people were killed while six others, including a policeman, were arrested following a shootout between a group of armed men and law enforcers in Ozamiz City on Thursday, police said on Friday.

Supt. Lemuel Gonda, Northern Mindanao regional police spokesperson, said teams from Misamis Occidental and the Ozamiz police offices were pursuing other armed men.

Gonda said the lawmen were responding to robbery reports in the villages of Cabinti and Balintawak on Thursday afternoon when they encountered the armed men.

Robbery

The men, he said, were likely involved in the robbery and refused to surrender when policemen caught up with them.

Killed were Francisco Manzano, Joel Espina Mira, Jerry Manzano, Romeo Libaton, Lito Manisan, Alfie Mahusay, Anjun Simene, Consorcio Rubio Sr., and a still unidentified man.

Gonda said police also arrested Jonner Libatug, Laureto Ugmad, Janice Manzano, Carmelita Manzano and Monaliza Ugmad.

PO2 Diosdado Hinoctan Jr., said to be a member of Tangub City police, was also arrested after he was found in the company of the suspects.

Gonda said authorities recovered handguns and rifles, pieces of jewelry, and 11 sachets of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from the clash site and from some of the suspects. —JIGGER JERUSALEM