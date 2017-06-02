Duterte: It’s ‘impossible’ for terrorists to win against government troops

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he was confident the government would win its war against terrorism as he vowed to provide state of the art equipment needed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to wipe out terrorists.

In a speech before soldiers of the 102nd Infantry Battalion in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, Duterte said: “Dito naman sa extremism, mananalo tayo. But we will have losses, ganon lang talaga ang buhay. That is how life is governed in this universe. You would never know when.”

He said it would be “impossible” for terrorists to win against government troops.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pero sabihin mo matalo tayo, imposible yan. It will just take a longer period,” he said.

Duterte the government would no longer accept secondhand defense assets from the United States, a longtime ally of the Philippines.

“During my time, wala na akong secondhand mga barko. It has to be brand new,” he said.

“Hindi na ako tatanggap ng mga equipment ng military na secondhand. Iyong ibinibigay ng Amerikano, ayaw ko na yan. Even I have to spend double the money,” he added.

Duterte said he would purchase the brand new defense assets from two countries, which he did not identify.

Earlier, however, he said the government was keen on buying defense equipment from China and Russia.

“You have the best equipment… Ang sources natin sa baril ninyo is just two nations. I will not mention the names,” he said.

He told the soldiers to be always loyal to the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not appealing for a personal loyalty,” he said. “Hindi ko type ‘yung ganon. I just want you to fight for the Republic and maintain your loyalty to the Constitution. Period.”

“During my time, as your President, I can give you only the inspiration and the protection that you would need. And I will attend to your needs, and during my time, you will have the best,” he added.

Aside from the New People’s Army and the Abu Sayyaf Group in Mindanao, government troops are fighting against terrorist Maute Group, which has pledged allegiance to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). /atm