Friday, June 2, 2017
newsinfo / Metro
Death toll in Resorts World Manila attack rises to 38

SWAT members at Resorts World Manila

SWAT members of the Philippine National Police arrive at the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday, June 2, 2017 in Pasay City. Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s international airport, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country’s south. (Photo by BULLIT MARQUEZ / AP)

The remains of two more women at Resorts World Manila were recovered on Friday afternoon, bringing the number of deaths up to 38, which includes the gunman, according to Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario, chief of the Southern Police District (SPD).

The two women reportedly died after a part of the ceiling fell on them.

As of this writing, the police are still trying to determine their identities.

The management of Resorts World Manila earlier said that they were also trying to determine the identities of two employees and four guests who died. /atm

