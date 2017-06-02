Death toll in Resorts World Manila attack rises to 38

The remains of two more women at Resorts World Manila were recovered on Friday afternoon, bringing the number of deaths up to 38, which includes the gunman, according to Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario, chief of the Southern Police District (SPD).

The two women reportedly died after a part of the ceiling fell on them.

As of this writing, the police are still trying to determine their identities.

The management of Resorts World Manila earlier said that they were also trying to determine the identities of two employees and four guests who died. /atm

