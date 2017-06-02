Duterte ‘not keen’ on NPA offer to help fight terrorists in Marawi

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he was “not so keen” about the offer of the New People’s Army to help the government fight terrorists in Marawi City.

“The have offered to fight alongside with us against terrorism,” Duterte said, saying Fidel Agcaoili, chariman of the peace panel of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), had written a letter to him about this.

“I don’t know but I’m not so keen about it. Anyway, it’s a show of goodwill,” he added.

The President said he would “not allow any talks” unless the NDF would sign a document declaring a unilateral ceasefire.

“I will not allow any talks on my behalf or ako kasi ang nandoon si Dureza pati si Bello,” he said. “I will not allow them or authorize to go back to the negotiating table without them signing a document, unilateral kanila, [saying] that they would stop fighting.”

Duterte was referring to Secretary Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser on the peace process, and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, chairman of the government peace panel.