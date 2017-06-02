Poe calls for sobriety amid Resorts World Manila attack

Senator Grace Poe appealed for sobriety on Friday as she urged authorities “to exert all efforts to get to the bottom” of the deadly incident at the Resorts World Manila in Pasay City that killed over 30 people.

“In the midst of this unfortunate incident, we appeal for sobriety among the people, while keeping watch on what’s happening in their surroundings,” Poe, who previously headed the Senate committee on public order, said in a statement.

“Let’s be guarded against false information and avoid spreading them so as not to exacerbate the situation,” she said.

At least 36 people died when a still unidentified gunman set the casino hotel in a blaze before burning himself to death.

“Nakikiramay tayo sa kanilang pamilya. Hindi dapat ito ang naging kapalaran ng mga biktima na naroon lamang upang magtrabaho o maglibang at magpahinga kasama ng kanilang pamilya (We condole with their families. The fate of the victims should have not ended this way. They were there just to work, to have leisure and rest with their family members),” Poe said.

“Sisiguruhin natin na matutugunan ng pamahalaan ang kanilang mga pangangailangan matapos ang insidente (We assure that the government will address their needs after this incident),” she added.

The senator then called on the Philippine National Police and other concerned authorities to exert all efforts to get to the bottom of the incident.

She also urged business establishments to increase security measures to prevent the same incident from happening again.

“We exhort the authorities and the management of hotels, malls and other commercial establishments to enforce strict security measures to thwart similar incidents and ensure the security and safety of their clients,” the senator said. JPV/rga