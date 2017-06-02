Authorities recapture Korean-American fugitive

Alleged Korean-American drug supplier Jun No has no intention of escaping. He said he only wanted to see what was outside.

No was rearrested by operatives of the NBI-Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (TFAID), together with NBI-Western Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-WEMRO), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), in Zamboanga Thursday morning after he escaped from a hospital in Quezon City last month.

“I didn’t know if I could escape or not. I just wanted to see the outside because I did not know what is outside,” No said when he was presented during a press conference.

When asked how he managed to escape, he said “I just followed the exit signs.”

No said he rode on an ordinary bus for two hours and then returned to his house.

He was arrested early last month in Parañaque City for allegedly selling the party drug ecstacy.

He escaped from East Avenue Medical Center last Apri 15, after undergoing an appendectomy.

Upon questioning the suspect, the NBI learned that No hid in different condominium units and motels in Manila, Parañaque and Makati to avoid the authorities.

He then decided to go out of Manila and boarded the Philippine Airlines flight to Cebu. From April 29 to May 26, he stayed in various hotels in Cebu and again managed to elude arrest.

No then left Cebu to Zamboanga City to use the backdoor to proceed to Malaysia. He was arrested while inside a computer shop in Barangay Tetuan in Zamboanga City. JPV/rga