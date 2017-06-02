Don’t spread fake news about Resorts World incident, Palace asks public

Malacañang cautioned netizens against spreading unverified statements about the Resorts World Manila attack in Pasay City that killed 37 people, with presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella calling for prudence in sharing information they receive.

“We’d like to enjoin especially the netizens to please exercise responsibility… I believe this is a particularly historic moment for all of us to be able to come together, that in spite of all the differences, that we all work towards the preservation of peace and unity in the country,” Abella said in Malacañang.

It is time, he said, to show patriotism and love for country, and to bring people together no matter their political color.

He issued the appeal amid claims over social media that the Resorts World incident was linked to the Islamic State group.

READ: Terrorism ruled out in Resorts World attack; gunman stole casino chips

But police said the attacker in Resorts World worked alone, was believed to be mentally unstable, and showed no intention of carrying out a terror attack because he did not directly harm anybody.

The attacker was believed to have killed himself by setting himself on fire and shooting himself. But the fire suffocated 36 others.