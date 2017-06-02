Focus on identity of Resorts World gunman, authorities urged

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson urged authorities to focus on the identity of the man who set parts of a posh casino hotel on fire Friday morning to find out the real motive behind the incident.

At least 37 people, including the gunman, died in the incident while several others were wounded.

At least 37 dead in Resorts World Manila attack—police

“There are still unknowns that need to be unearthed and clarified,” Lacson, who once served as head of the Philippine National Police, said in a text message even after the police ruled out the incident as an act of terror.

“The authorities must focus their investigation first on the identity of the suspect instead of working based on speculations. Properly identified, many pertinent information can be derived that can guide the investigation as to the real motive involved in the incident.”

“Hence, it would establish leads as in, if he acted alone, they can simply perform a routine investigation and declare the case closed and correct obvious security lapses.”

But if the suspect acted with other conspirators, Lacson said, a “logical implication of that conspiracy should be a heightened national security concern.”

“Therefore, there is much more work to do since it may indicate a possible terroristic act,” he said.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito called on the people to unite against lawless elements amid the latest incident at the Resorts World and the ongoing armed conflict in Marawi City.

“It is indeed a very sad day for the nation. The Marawi crisis situation is not yet over, and yet another attack perpetrated by a lone gunman happened last night at Resorts World,” Ejercito said in a separate text message.

“During these times, we need to rally behind the leadership and the flag. We need to unite as a people in fighting lawless elements who do not value human life.”

“Let’s continue to pray for our nation and be on guard on suspicious movements. Keep safe and vigilant, mga kababayan (my countrymen),” the senator added./rga