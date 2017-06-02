NAIA operations return to normal—GM Monreal

Normal operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have been restored following a two-hour early morning shutdown of its terminals on Friday.

But security remained at a high level following the incident at the Resorts World Manila, just across from one of the NAIA terminals.

According to Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal, the main gates of the four NAIA terminals were briefly shut from 1:45 am to 3:45 am Friday “due to the proximity of NAIA to Resorts World.”

“We wanted to make sure that the situation will not pose a threat to our operations,” Monreal explained.

Access to the terminals was restricted to passengers and airport personnel, which was extended beyond the closure period.

With a high alert level hoisted over NAIA, Monreal advised passengers to come in early for a “heightened security screening process” and said that the issuance of access passes to well-wishers has been suspended for the meantime.

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) has raised security condition 2 or Secco 2, which means an extra layer of specific protective screening measures will be undertaken on passengers and their baggage.

Monreal said that personnel of the Airport Police Department and the Special Reaction unit have been deployed to parking areas for blocking operations and as augmentation in NAIA checkpoints, including at the NAIA Expressway toll gates, for rigid vehicle inspection.

The measures, Monreal said, are intended to assure airport users of a “safer environment” and are not meant to sow fear, cause panic or scare the public. JPV/rga