Palace condoles with victims of Resorts World Manila attack

Malacañang on Friday condoled with the victims of the incident at the upscale Resorts World Manila that resulted in the death of at least least 37 people including the gunman.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said such violence has no place in a civilized society.

“The Palace wishes to express its deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the Resorts World Manila’s latest incident,” Abella said in a statement.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte “has put the campaign against criminality as a centerpiece program of his administration.”

“This is a reminder that civilized society has no place for this kind of violence,” he added.

The Palace official assured security measures were in place for the safety of the public.

“The safety of citizens and the security of communities are our primordial concerns, and we hope to seek everybody’s cooperation to achieve a peaceful and fear-free environment,” he said.

Security officials said investigation has been ongoing but Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said terrorism was not the motive behind the attack.

Dela Rosa said the lone gunman set himself on fire inside a room at the Maxim’s Hotel hours after the incident. IDL