Palace: Resorts World Manila incident not a terrorist act

Malacañang sought to assure a jittery public that the attack on Resorts World Manila on Friday was not a terrorist incident but the work of an “emotionally unstable” man, who has since killed himself.

Police said 37 people have died in the incident, 36 of them had suffocated from the fire believed to have been started by the suspect. The attacker was believed to have killed himself by setting himself on fire and shooting himself.

READ: Resorts World gunman burned self to death–PNP

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said police findings indicated no terrorist angle in the incident.

“All indications point to a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual. Although the perpetrator gave warning shots, there apparently was no indication he wanted to harm or shoot anyone,” said Abella in a press briefing.

The only other individual who sustained a gunshot wound was a guard who accidentally shot himself.

Abella also said Malacañang condoles with the family and loved ones of those who died in the incident.

“This is a reminder that civilized society has no place for this kind of violence. Thus, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has put the campaign against criminality as a centerpiece program of his administration,” he said in a statement.

He asked the public to cooperate with the government.

“The safety of citizens and the security of communities are our primordial concerns, and we hope to seek everybody’s cooperation to achieve a peaceful and fear-free environment.” he said. JPV