At least 37 dead in Resorts World Manila attack—police

(Updated, 12:10 a.m.) The number of fatalities at the Resorts World Manila attack on early Friday has risen to 37, a ranking police official said.

“Victims who suffered suffocation already went to 36, plus the suspect, that makes the body count to 37,” National Capital Region chief PCSUpt. Oscar Albayalde told reporters during the palace briefing.

Albayalde said that most of the fatalities were found in the gaming area.

An Inquirer reporter quoted Southern Police District (SPD) director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario saying that at least 25 people were found in the 2nd and 8th floors of the establishments.

A lone gunman, described to be foreign looking, stormed into the hotel’s casino, fired shots and stole chips. He then holed up inside one of the hotel’s rooms on the fifth floor then set himself on fire.

Aside from the 37 fatalities, at least 54 were also said to be hurt from the incident.

Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ruled out terrorism as the motive behind the attack. With a report from Dexter Cabalza/rga