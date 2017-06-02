PNP: At least 54 hurt in Resorts World Manila attack

At least 54 persons were hurt in the Friday morning attack that rocked the upscale Resorts World Manila, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“The victims reached 54. Fifty four people were brought to the hospital. 18 of them were confined, the others just had slight, minor injuries,” Dela Rosa told the media in Filipino.

READ: Resorts World gunman burned self to death–PNP

ADVERTISEMENT

Dela Rosa said one of the casualties suffocated and they’re still checking if the victim survived or not.

The injured persons were brought in four hospitals: the San Juan de Dios Hospital, Pasay General Hospital, Villamor Airbase Hospital, and St. Luke’s Medical Center.

A security guard also suffered a gunshot wound after he panicked and accidentally shot himself, said Dela Rosa.

Police ruled out terrorism as motive behind the attack.

Dela Rosa maintained that it was the suspect’s intention to rob the casino as he attempted to steal millions worth of casino chips.

The suspect, armed with a high-powered rifle, committed suicide and set himself on fire inside a hotel room hours after the incident. IDL