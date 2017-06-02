Reds offer gov’t ceasefire, fighters vs extremists

NOORDWIJK, The Netherlands—The communist movement offered the government a ceasefire along with the commitment to deploy New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas against local ISIS-inspired groups.

The National Democratic Front (NDF) issued this position in a statement on Thursday after senior communist leaders met with peace panel chief and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello and government negotiator Angela Librado.



The NDF was represented by CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison, NDF chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili and Benito Tiamzon.