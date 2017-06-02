Resorts World Manila under lockdown as suspects open fire, burn part of casino

Hotel and casino Resorts World Manila in Pasay City was locked down by police after armed suspects inside opened fire.

Employees and patrons of Resorts World who managed to escape said they ran outside after seeing smoke and hearing gun shots and explosions inside the casino area on second floor.

Casino dealers who wished not to be identified said the fire started in the M-1 casino table past midnight.

A foreign patron, Abdul Bal, told reporters he was playing poker when a “big man in black jacket started to light the casino table on fire.”

Thick smoke could still be seen coming out of the top floor of the Resorts World Manila, which is right across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, past 4 a.m.

Other employees said men on black bonnet were carrying guns and started to open fire.

Employees and guests evacuated immediately. Eyewitnesses said some of them broke the glass doors and windows, others jumped off from the second floor to the first floor.

Some were crying outside, telling authorities that they had some workmates still inside the establishment.

Inquirer spotted some wounded victims being escorted to ambulances. They have no apparent gunshot wounds except for having diffulty in walking.

In its statement, the Resorts World Manila said it was currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men.

“The company has followed emergency protocols to ensure safety of guests and employees as far as the situation allowed,” it added.

Resorts World Manila, the largest hotel and casino establishment in the country according to its website, said it was still coordinating with the police as it still had no information on the identity or affiliation of the suspects.

Nearby establishments such as Maxims, Marriott and Remingtons hotels were also placed under lockdowns.

The Philippine National Police advised people and their relatives to stay out of the area for their safety.

It also asked the public to avoid spreading posts that may compromise the safety of the people still inside and the responding policemen.