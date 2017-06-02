‘Too early to tell it’s ISIS,’ says Bato on Resorts World attack

Philippine National Police chief General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Friday morning downplayed reports that international terror group ISIS carried out the attack on Resorts World Manila.

“It’s too early to conclude, it’s too early to say,” Dela Rosa told reporters in an interview.

“So far the motive can’t be established. Ito ba ay terrorism or robbery (Is this terrorism or robbery)?” he said.

Dela Rosa said the lone attacker, a foreign looking, caucasian man, was last spotted on the second floor.

The PNP chief said they did not see any hostage-taking incident after reviewing all CCTV footage.

Troops were currently conducting clearing operation in all rooms and floors of the hotel, he said.

ISIS claimed responsibility on the attack, according to SITE Intelligence Group.