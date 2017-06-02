‘We ask for your prayers,’ Resorts World Manila appeals to public

Resorts World Manila on early Friday morning said it was working closely with authorities to ensure the safety of its guests and employees after unidentified gunmen stormed the resorts complex.

Police put the establishment on lock down a little past midnight on Thursday.

The gunmen also burned parts of the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe,” Resorts World Manila wrote in its official Twitter account.

Guests and employees immediately ran out after hearing gunshots from the second floor.

Maxims Hotel, which is part of the complex, was also put on lock down by the police.

In a separate tweet, the company asked for prayers amid the incident.

“We ask for your prayers during these difficult times.”

Resorts World Manila is just opposite the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, one of the busiest airport terminals in the country.

It is connected to Naia 3 through the recently inaugurated Runway Manila, a bridge that allows easy access between the two complexes. With a report from Dexter Cabalza/Inquirer Metro