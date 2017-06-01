Thursday, June 1, 2017
Fire hits Bureau of Customs warehouse in Port Area, Manila

/ 10:34 PM June 01, 2017

A fifth-alarm fire is raging through the warehouse of the Bureau of Customs in Port Area, Manila.

Radio reports said the blaze, which was tapped in at 9 p.m. Thursday, hit the storage for confiscated imported tires and other smuggled items.

