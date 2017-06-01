Duterte urges media ‘to exercise prudence’ in reporting martial law

President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the media “to exercise prudence” in their reportage amid his declaration of martial law so as not to compromise the safety of security officials while Mindanao is under martial law.

Duterte, in his General Order No. 1 released on Thursday, said “the role of the media is vital in ensuring the timely dissemination of true and correct information to the public.”

“Media practitioners are therefore requested to exercise prudence in the performance of their duties so as not to compromise the security and safety of the Armed Forces and law enforcement personnel, and enable them to effectively discharge their duties and functions,” he said on the order.

In the said order, the also directed the military to respect Constitutional rights and recognize the role of the media following his declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

“The Constitutional rights of the Filipino people shall be respected and protected at all times,” Duterte said.

The chief executive also urged the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to “zealously” exercise its mandate under the Constitution.

“The Commission on Human Rights is hereby enjoined zealously to exercise its mandate under the 1987 Constitution, and to aid the executive in ensuring the continued protection of the Constitutional and human rights of all citizens,” he said.

Duterte declared martial in the entire Mindanao on May 23 amid the attacks of terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City.