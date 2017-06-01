Duterte vows to lift martial law once ‘stability’ achieved in Marawi

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he would be the first one to clamor for the lifting of martial law once “equanimity” and “stability” is achieved in war-torn Marawi City.

“I am one of those who are really hurrying it up,” Duterte said in a speech during the oathtaking of newly-appointed government officials in Malacañang. “The earlier we attain the equanimity of the community, the stability, I’d be the first to clamor for the lifting of martial law.”

The President said Congress “must understand” if the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would say that martial law should be extended beyond 60 days.

“But for as long as the military will say hindi pa talaga kaya and it’s beyond 60 days, Congress must understand that I will need more time,” he said.

Aside from the siege of Marawi City, Duterte said he was also dealing with terrorism in other parts of Mindanao and the drug problem.

“I have terrorism in Mindanao, I have the drug problem, and itong ordinaryong mga kidnap for ransom and everything,” he said.

The chief executive slammed his critics, who said he did not consult the military before declaring martial law.

“Sabi nila, I did not consult the military,” Duterte said. “Alam mo na: You can hardly talk to the fools and the stupid. They will never understand. You do not declare martial law without asking the soldiers and the policemen.”

“Kaya nila sinabi na nag-declare ako walang permiso sa military pati police. With more reason ngayon, tanungin ko ang military pati police: ‘Are we okay?‘ Because if we are, let’s lift it immediately,” he added.

Duterte said he was “very sad” losing soldiers in the ongoing clash in Marawi, along with enforcers lost in his administration’s war on drugs.

“Marami akong patay. I’m very sad,” he said. “Marami akong sundalong patay. Marami akong mga pulis ko, patay. Hindi lang nila nire-record kung ilan.” /atm