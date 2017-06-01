22 hurt as jeepney slips, turns over on muddy Kalinga road

ROXAS, Isabela — A passenger jeepney slipped and turned over, injuring 22 passengers and its driver at the national highway in Tanudan town in Kalinga province on Thursday morning (June 1).

Tanudan police attributed the accident to the muddy road in Sitio (sub-village) Gimma in Babbanoy village.

The passengers and driver Marlon Morgia have been brought to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital, as of this posting.

The police said 12 of the passengers were minors: Carlo Dawangon, 5; Frisha Wacdagan, 6; 9-year-old children Dick Wacdagan and Zeena Calwing; Benjamin Mawiit, 10; 11-year old children Jun Ray Mandiguing, Fryam Dawangon, and Jerry Dumallig; Juris Dalimag, 12; 13-year-old Princess Sabaway and Marvelous Mandiguing; and Lloyd Tel-ag, 14.

Also injured were Elena Dao-wok, 76; Leonor Liagao, 59; Lolita Anggaco, 56; Alicia Dalimag, 54; Elena Sabaway, 55; Paula Magallis, 51; Juliet Dawangon, 50; Modesto Mandiguing, 49; Emiliana Mandiguing, 48; and Rose Ten-ag, 37. SFM/rga