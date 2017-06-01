Kin of cop slain by Maute in Marawi appeal for justice

BAGUIO CITY — The body of Senior Insp. Freddie Solar has returned home, a week after he was shot dead by members of the Maute Group when they laid siege on Marawi City on May 23.

The body’s return from Mindanao was financed by friends, classmates and relatives working overseas, said Teresita Sungar, Solar’s grandmother.

Solar’s casket, sealed in a box, was flown to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and was immediately driven to the city. It arrived here at 3:48 p.m. with wife, Manilyn, and their two children on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baguio policemen unloaded the crate, draped it with the Philippine flag, before carrying it into the St. Peter’s Chapels, where it will stay until June 4. Solar will be buried in Surigao City on June 6.

“We want justice for Solar. President Duterte should look into the people [who killed Solar] or else more policemen and soldiers would lose their lives. We don’t know what the Maute is or what the Abu Sayyaf is all about. We are simple people,” said Sungar.

Maria Luz Galia, Solar’s former high school teacher, described the slain policeman as a quiet but bright boy. “He was very subdued, a very simple boy… He was very small and very frail which was why I was surprised he joined the police force,” she said. SFM/rga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.