Martial law an extreme measure, ‘never a good normal’—Pimentel

Martial law is “never a good normal,” but an “extreme measure,” Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said on Thursday.

Pimentel issued the statement when sought for comment on a 36-second video posted by the Presidential Communications Operations Office that would justify martial law declaration against extremism.

The PCOO immediately took down the video.

Pimentel said he had not seen the video yet but reacted anyway based on a story link sent to him by a reporter.

He said the message in the video was not clear and “too abstract.”

“And ML (martial law) is never “a good normal.” It’s an extreme measure, meant to be for a temporary period,” the Senate leader said in a text message.

“Good that Andanar took it down. Let him cleanse his office of misguided spirits and incompetent people. Hayaan na natin s’ya to (We will just let him) fix his office,” Pimentel added, referring to Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

In the video, a voice narrates: “In the free society, there are groups who don’t want to give independence. They are adamant on detaining peaceful spirits. They are distressing feelings with fears. Let us not allow them to terrify us. We will all fight in unity. Martial law should be the rule of the land. Martial law. Now.”

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Mindanao under martial law last May 23 following attacks by the Maute group that reportedly resulted in the deaths of over a hundred people.

Pimentel was among the 17 of 23 senators who backed the President’s martial law declaration. IDL

