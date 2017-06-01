Bilibid food poisoning kills 2, downs more than 1,200 inmates

From 900, the number of inmates from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) who were food poisoned has climbed up to 1,212 with two deaths, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said.

Aguirre said cause of death was dehydration, hypovolemic shock and diabetes type 2.

The Justice Chief said they have already provided 1,008 IV fluids and 50,000 Aquatabs to the NBP courtesy of the Department of Health (DOH).

Possible cause of the food poisoning was either the drinking water or the milkfish given to inmates last Thursday.

“The caterer already denied that it was the milkfish and pointed at the possible contaminated drinking water but we are still looking into it,” Aguirre said.

The incident started Friday morning with over 300 inmates suffering from diarrhea. IDL