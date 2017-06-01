LOOK: Martial law arrest warrant issued vs 125



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the martial law implementor has issued the first arrest order against 125 individuals allegedly involved in the Marawi attack.

According to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, even of the martial law is only in Mindanao, it can be implemented nationwide. CBB

