Joma Sison: NPA can help fight Marawi terrorists on certain terms

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Communist Party of the Philippines founding chair Jose Maria Sison said New People’s Army guerrillas could be redeployed to fight terror groups that have placed Marawi City under siege.

“The NPA have forces near Marawi that can be redeployed. There are also forces in North Cotabato, but they would really have to walk very far,” Sison said.

This proposed tactical cooperation with state security forces, however, would still be subject to discussions with the government negotiating panel and President Duterte, the senior communist leader added.

Sison gave the statement hours before President Duterte threatened to arrest members of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, who have been negotiating peace with the Philippine government on behalf of the Communist Party of the Philippines and National Democratic Front of the Philippines. President Duterte made the statement in reaction to previous orders of the CPP to the NPA to intensify attacks against Philippine government forces in other parts of the Philippines even as the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have been battling the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf militants in Marawi City.

But on Wednesday, the CPP and NDFP revised their statements.

Sison earlier expressed the communist movement’s support for the government in fighting and opposing terror groups that have caused damage and posed danger to civilians and communities.

The statement was issued after clashes escalated in Marawi between government forces and the so-called Maute group that pledged allegiance with the Islamic State.

While the NPA could immediately send fighting forces to Marawi and its nearby areas, Sison said that they would have to discuss and reach an agreement first with the government just to clearly set the ground

rules.

“There are operational concerns. They need to discuss the division of areas. They can identify perimeters,” Sison said.

“Mahirap maglabo-labo. Delikado (Things can go messed up. That would be dangerous),” he added.

Sison, presently the chief political consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, said there would be no need for martial law to continue if the Maute group and its network were addressed.

He added that while the communist movement acknowledged the reason of Duterte to include other areas apart from Marawi in the declaration of Martial Law, it might have other implications, especially in the ongoing conflict with the NPA.

The fifth round of talks between the Philippine government and the NDFP, which was scheduled from May 27-June 2, was cancelled after the Philippine government decided not to participate following the CPP’s

directive to further intensify its attacks in response to Martial Law.

The NDF explained that the CPP only made the directive after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that the NPA was one of the targets of the martial law implementation.

In an effort to address the issue, the NDFP recommended to the CPP to reconsider its directive but they explained that it would take time for them to communicate and implement it.

“The other party said that they will wait for the response of the NDFP negotiating panel. Meanwhile, the NDFP has prior questions about the all-out war policy and about the scope of Martial Law. My proposal was we can work on a positive common stand against Maute,” Sison said. SFM

