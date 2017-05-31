2-yr-old boy in gov’t lookout list of persons helping Maute group

A two-year and eight-month-old boy has been included in the government’s lookout report containing the names of people who helped the Maute terror group in attacking Marawi.

“Request that all concerned agencies, agents and outfits to be immediately advised to be on the lookout for the following members of the Maute clan, who have in one way or the other aided and abetted in the killings and attack that recently happened in Marawi,” the lookout report read.

There are 18 names in the report, including a boy with the surname Maute born on September 20, 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy, his mother, 16 others with surname “Maute” and their relatives went to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday to clear their names and to show they are not related to any nor are they members of the local terrorist group Maute.

They were accompanied by National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) South Luzon Regional Director, lawyer Dalomilang Parahiman.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said he already ordered the NBI to verify their identities.

“Isang mandato ng aming opisina to extend free legal assistance para i-clear ang pangalan na hindi sila kasama diyan sa Maute na nakikipag-away (The mandate of our office has been to give free legal assistance to clear their names and that they are not with the Maute fighters),” said Parahiman.

Parahiman himself said those among the 18 are also his relatives.

“They are from Mindanao. They are from Lanao del Sur,” confirmed Parahiman.

“They are law abiding citizens. Their only crime is their surname is Maute,” he assured.

“Most of these Mautes have been residing in Manila for more than 30 years,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the two-year-old boy, another relative who is 10 year old with the same surname is among those included in the arrest warrant issued by martial law implementor, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

He noted that they flew to Manila just days before the fighting in Marawi City broke out and were supposed to go to Saudi Arabia for an Islamic Umrah pilgrimage.