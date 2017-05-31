Andanar dissolves StratComm office

Secretary Martin Andanar has abolished the Strategic Communications Office, a communications unit in Malacañang.

Office Order no. 26, signed by Andanar, states that “in the interest of the service, the Strategic Communications Office shall be abolished effective immediately.”

It also details the re-assignment of its staff to other departments within the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Andanar, in a text message to media, said earlier reports that 40 people were fired “is very inaccurate.”

“I did not fire anyone,” he said.

He explained that the Strategic Communications Office was abolished to streamline operations “and to adjust to our new comprehensive communications strategy in promoting the policies of the different executive departments.”

“The recent communications programs led by PCOO; DuterteNOMiCs, Real Numbers, Extremism & Martial Law and other upcoming events, increased the demand for the PCOO Team to assist other departments,” he said. “Thus the need to restructure our manpower assignments.”

The SCO was formerly known as the Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office. It was established in 2010 and was tasked to perform the following functions, according to Executive Order no. 4:

Coordinate the crafting, formulation, development and enhancement of the messaging system under the Office of the President;

Design and recommend responses to issues that arise on a daily basis.

Ensure consistency in the messages issued by the Executive Department;

Assist in the formulation and implementation of new media strategies for the Office of the President;

Assist in research and development of new media instruments;

Liase with the Malacañang Records Office;

Control and supervise the conduct of market research, monitoring public opinion, and gathering, use and analysis of other relevant data as may be necessary;

Formulate editorial guidelines and policies for state media;

Ensure consistency in the implementation of the corporate identity of the Executive Department;

Act as custodian of the institutional memory of the Office of the President, which includes the supervision and control of the Presidential Museum and Library, and liaison with the Malacañang Records Office;

Perform editorial functions for the Official Gazette,