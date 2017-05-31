Abu Sayyaf chief Isnilon Hapilon not a UP graduate

The University of the Philippines (UP) clarified on Wednesday that Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon did not graduate from the university, contrary to earlier reports.

“Upon verification with the official records of the Office of the University Registrar and the Office of Alumni Affairs, the University of the Philippines can find no record of a former student or alumnus by the name of Isnilon Hapilon,” the UP said in a statement posted on its official Facebook account.

“This clarification is being made in light of recent news reports identifying Mr. Hapilon as a UP graduate,” it added.

Reports earlier surfaced that Hapilon finished an engineering degree from the state university.

According to the authorities, the hunt for the elusive Hapilon sparked the ongoing clash between government security forces and members of the Maute Group in Marawi City, which has killed 130 persons to date.

Hapilon was said to be the leader of the Southeast Asia branch of the Islamic State and is one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. /atm

